Jazz graduate busks her way to a win

SECOND place-winner in the under-18s category, duo TacocaT, stole the show with their showbiz savvy when the Braddon Busking Competition for 2020 wound up yesterday (November 29).

But it was ANU School of Music jazz graduate Sophie who topped the competition for her heartfelt original numbers, which reflected on everyday life and impressed the online voters and judging panel made up of Braddon Collective members and local business owners. Her performance saw her win the first prize of $500 and a Waves Carwash 6-month unlimited wash club membership worth $7200.

Normally the competition would have seen Lonsdale Street hopping with musicians, but this year a more contained approach prevailed, which saw an entertaining line-up of finalists braving the winds and sun to strut their stuff.

According to one of the organisers, after doubts as to whether the popular busking festival could be held, the organising Braddon Collective had decided to go ahead while observing covid-related restrictions.

The heats were run at Debacle, Bentspoke and Lonsdale Street Café from November 19-22, while the finals were on Waves Carwash property, thus technically not on the street.

The under 18s contest, held on November 22, was won by Will & Annie, with TacocaT in second place and Leila and Abi Main taking out equal third.

Second prize of $350 plus a Zaab “feed me” package went to Drew Blundell, who doubled as technician at the finals, and third prize of $250 and a Lazy Su voucher to Louise Cooke.

Laid-back rock sax player The Pepsi Man Experience, who had won the crowd with a languid version of “Stairway to Heaven”, took out the fourth prize of $150 and a Blackhearts and Sparrows gift card.

And will the busking festival be back again? You bet.

In line with the collective’s mission to create a more people-friendly and accessible street environment, it’s expected to become a regular item on the calendar.

Details of the Busking Competition may be found here.