Lava’s hot for coffee at Eyre Street Markets

IT’S still evolving, but the Eyre Street Market (across from Green Square in Kingston) is an easy destination for quick, tasty food.

Wildflour artisan bakery and café has opened with its mouth-watering pastries, sandwiches, pies and delish Ona coffee. Mochachos is dishing up spicy nachos, quesadilla, enchiladas and more. Noi Noi Vietnamese Kitchen specialises in Pho and Bánh mì. Tokyo Canteen is a Japanese-inspired kitchen. More eateries will roll out over time at Eyre Street Market and no doubt the super Supabarn will continue to gain momentum (its cheese section rivals the best in Canberra).

For lunch we landed at Lava Espresso Bar, propping ourselves up at one of the many large, picnic-style tables outdoors (plenty of tables inside, too).

The focus, as it is with Lava’s popular Phillip location, is on quality specialty coffee, made with passion, and a small “eat-all-day” menu, with dishes ranging from $6 to $12 (add sides and extras for an additional cost).

Lava has hooked up with quality suppliers, including Three Mills Bakery, who supply a range of products including their orange and raisin bread, perfect for toasting ($6.50 at Lava). The maple and vanilla granola that another customer was enjoying looked beautiful, with coconut yoghurt and berries ($12).

My friend enjoyed the “BLAT”, which was just the right size for a lighter lunch ($12). Stuffed inside the potato bun was a slice of quality bacon, an egg, smashed avo, feta, sliced (and ripe) tomato and crunchy lettuce. She loved it as much as she did her pretty looking and professionally made cappuccino.

The line-up of toasted sandwiches caught my eye. Another quality supplier Lava uses is Poachers Pantry, with the “HCT” packed with smoked ham, Swiss cheese and tomato ($10). Poachers Pantry also provides smoked chicken, which Lava combines with red pesto, semi-dried tomato, baby spinach and Swiss cheese ($12).

I opted for the Reuben ($12). I’m a fan of corned beef, thinly sliced. It marries so well with seeded mustard, tangy sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. My toasted Reuben hit the spot and wasn’t so large that it was off-putting. Next time I’ll settle in for the chorizo toasted sandwich ($12), partly because of my passion for chilli jam.

Lava’s décor is cool, contemporary and minimalist but certainly holds interest with lovely art adorning the walls. Staff were super friendly and obliging, and checked in to see how we enjoyed our lunch.

Eyre Street Market is a hive of activity, and not just on the food front. In addition to Supabarn, the area so far also has the new Vine florist, H&M barbers and Lotus nails and spa. It complements the Green Square food offerings.