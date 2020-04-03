Artsday / Lloyd Webber shows must go on

Share Canberra's trusted news:

STARTING tomorrow, April 4 (AEST, Australian time), Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will be releasing a full-length, smash-hit musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber once a week, available for 48 hours, so fans can tune in whenever they like over the weekends. First up is “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat”. Go to youtube.com/theshowsmustgoon

TONIGHT from 7pm on Facebook, Youtube or Twitch there’ll be a virtual film screening of “Best of the Rest: Lights Canberra Action 2020”. View online on YouTube, at Sanguineti Media Pictures, The Film Rhapsody Podcast or on Twitch.

DANCER Padma Menon reports that her dance classes, Moving Archetypes, made the transition to online teaching about three weeks ago. Now she’s planning a “Bhakthi Yagna” workshop over Easter while she makes preparations for term two. The workshop will comprise a series of two live video-conferencing workshops with dance, singing and poetry from 10am-12 noon on Saturday and Sunday, April 11-12. Numbers are limited and heavily discounted costs apply. Bookings to info@movingarchetypes.com.au

THE Churchill Trust tells us that the application process for the 2020 Churchill Fellowships remains unchanged. With only four weeks to go, they’re encouraging would-be applicants to to “think futuristically”. Applications by 11.59pm AEST, Thursday, April 30. Download the 2020 application guide at churchilltrust.com.au

OPERA Australia says it’s helping to uplift its audiences through listening guides to favourite operas like “Rigoletto”, “La Traviata” and “La Bohème”. Go to opera.org.au and search for “listening guide.”

SUPPORTERS of Geoff Page’s “Jazz at Smiths” are urged to show their ongoing appreciation of hard-pressed jazz musicians by sending them a fraction of what they might have paid to hear them in concert. The plan is for supporters to EFT an amount to the “Jazz at the Gods” account (BSB 082902, Acc No 865946006), marked with the name “James Luke”, and it will be paid to him to distribute among the musicians who were to have paid tribute to the influence of JS Bach in jazz last night at Smiths.

THEY’RE not the only ones. Greens Spokesperson for the Arts, Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, notes that the Federal Government’s Job Keeper payment rules fail a large number in the arts, entertainment and creative industry which employs many casuals and seasonal workers who won’t meet the threshold of 12-months employed to qualify.