Man offends shoppers, acts indecently in Greenway

A MAN seen loitering outside the Coles Supermarket in Greenway offended shoppers and acted indecently on September 5. 

Police are now seeking to identify the man, who behaved in an offensive manner in front of shoppers.

The incident occurred about 11.30am near the checkout area closest to the bottle shop.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, tall, with a thin build, light brown hair, pencil line beard and a moustache.

Anyone who witnessed the incident who has not spoken to police or has information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6624279. 

