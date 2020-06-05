Memorial tops the ACT architecture awards

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“FOR Our Country”, the Australian War Memorial’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander memorial, took out the top prize at the ACT Architecture Awards, winning the Canberra Medallion.

Designed by artist Daniel Boyd and Edition Office Architects, the memorial commemorates the military service and experiences of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

“For Our Country” also took out the top honour for small project architecture, winning the Cynthia Breheny Award, the Pamille Berg Award for Art in Architecture and the Robert Foster Award for Light in Architecture.

The AIA ACT jury chair, Marcus Graham, described the memorial as a provocative and important piece of work.

“Physically small, but carrying an enormous weight of significance, ‘For Our Country’ reflects honestly upon a complex history, and looks forward to greater cultural understanding,” he said.

For ACT chapter president Shannon Battisson, he drew attention to the high level of interest in the Sustainability Award this year with 14 entries.

But across all categories, there were 43 entries.

“[They were], ranging from residential projects to large public commercial buildings, and the quality of these entries was exceptional. It’s clear that were leading by example in ACT,” he added.

Philip Leeson Architects won the Malcolm Moir and Heather Sutherland Award for Residential Architecture for new house with “Lemon Wedge House”, Joanna Nelson Architect won the Gene Willsford Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions) for Higgins Crescent Project, Guida Moseley Brown Architects won the Enrico Taglietti Award for Educational Architecture for the ANU College of Law, BVN won the Derek Wrigley Award for Sustainable Architecture for the Marie Reay Teaching Centre, also located at ANU, nettletontribe won The Sydney Ancher Award for Multiple Housing for Bruce Hall and Wright Hall, Hill Thalis Architecture + Urban Projects won the Sir John Overall Award for Urban Design for the Campbell Section 5 Master Plan, and Ben Walker Architects won the COLORBOND Award for Elm Grove House.

The ACT Law Courts by Lyons won the Romaldo Giurgola Award for Public Architecture and the W Hayward Morris Award for Interior Architecture.

The Emerging Architect Prize was awarded to Sarah Lebner from Light House Architecture & Science.

Greenwood House won the Sir Roy Grounds Award for Enduring Architecture. The house was designed by Ian Slater in 1975 in close collaboration with the client and contractor.

The full list of winners is as follows: