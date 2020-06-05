Memorial tops the ACT architecture awards

“FOR Our Country”, the Australian War Memorial’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander memorial, took out the top prize at the ACT Architecture Awards, winning the Canberra Medallion.
Designed by artist Daniel Boyd and Edition Office Architects, the memorial commemorates the military service and experiences of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.
“For Our Country” also took out the top honour for small project architecture, winning the Cynthia Breheny Award, the Pamille Berg Award for Art in Architecture and the Robert Foster Award for Light in Architecture.
The AIA ACT jury chair, Marcus Graham, described the memorial as a provocative and important piece of work.
“Physically small, but carrying an enormous weight of significance, ‘For Our Country’ reflects honestly upon a complex history, and looks forward to greater cultural understanding,” he said.
For ACT chapter president Shannon Battisson, he drew attention to the high level of interest in the Sustainability Award this year with 14 entries.
But across all categories, there were 43 entries.
“[They were], ranging from residential projects to large public commercial buildings, and the quality of these entries was exceptional. It’s clear that were leading by example in ACT,” he added.
Philip Leeson Architects won the Malcolm Moir and Heather Sutherland Award for Residential Architecture for new house with “Lemon Wedge House”, Joanna Nelson Architect won the Gene Willsford Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions) for Higgins Crescent Project, Guida Moseley Brown Architects won the Enrico Taglietti Award for Educational Architecture for the ANU College of Law, BVN won the Derek Wrigley Award for Sustainable Architecture for the Marie Reay Teaching Centre, also located at ANU, nettletontribe won The Sydney Ancher Award for Multiple Housing for Bruce Hall and Wright Hall, Hill Thalis Architecture + Urban Projects won the Sir John Overall Award for Urban Design for the Campbell Section 5 Master Plan, and Ben Walker Architects won the COLORBOND Award for Elm Grove House.
The ACT Law Courts by Lyons won the Romaldo Giurgola Award for Public Architecture and the W Hayward Morris Award for Interior Architecture.
The Emerging Architect Prize was awarded to Sarah Lebner from Light House Architecture & Science.
Greenwood House won the Sir Roy Grounds Award for Enduring Architecture. The house was designed by Ian Slater in 1975 in close collaboration with the client and contractor.
The full list of winners is as follows:
- The Canberra Medallion went to EDITION OFFICE and DANIEL BOYD for “For Our Country”.
- The Emerging Architect Prize went to SARAH LEBNER from Light House Architecture & Science.
- The Gene Willsford Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions) went to the Higgins Crescent Project by JOANNA NELSON ARCHITECT. Snorkel House by PHILIP LEESON ARCHITECTS and Marty + Naomi’s SunTrap by MAKO ARCHITECTURE won and award in the Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions) category, while MM House by COLLINS PENNINGTON ARCHITECTS won a commendation in the category.
- The Malcolm Moir and Heather Sutherland Award in the Residential Architecture – Houses (New) category went to Lemon Wedge House by PHILIP LEESON ARCHITECTS. Stepping House by ROB HENRY ARCHITECTS was awarded in the Residential Architecture – Houses (New) category, while Coolbardie House by DE ROME ARCHITECTS and AB House by BEN WALKER ARCHITECTS won a commendation.
- In the Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing category, Bruce Hall & Wright Hall by nettletontribe won the The Sydney Ancher Award, while Dominion Residence by COLLINS PENNINGTON ARCHITECTS and Kingsborough – Warehouse by JUDD.studio got a commendation.
- In the Commercial Architecture category Civic Quarter by Cox Architecture and May + Russell Architects and Di Riddell Student Centre, ANU, by BVN both received commendations.
- In the Interior Architecture category ACT Law Courts by LYONS won the W Hayward Morris Award, while the ANU College of Law by Guida Moseley Brown Architects won an award in the category and the Australian National Audit Office by DARYL JACKSON ALASTAIR SWAYN received a commendation.
- In the Educational Architecture category, the Enrico Taglietti Award went to ANU College of Law by GUIDA MOSELEY BROWN ARCHITECTS. Marie Reay Teaching Centre, ANU, by BVN won an award in the category and St Mary MacKillop College Science Technology Engineering Maths (STEM) Centre by THURSDAY ARCHITECTURE and St Mary MacKillop College, Academic Resources Centre and Canteen by CCJ Architects won a commendation.
- In the Public Architecture category, the Romaldo Giurgola Award went to ACT Law Courts by LYONS. BVN’S Kambri at ANU won an award.
- In the Small Project Architecture category the Cynthia Breheny Award went to “For Our Country” by EDITION OFFICE and DANIEL BOYD.
- The Urban Design category saw Campbell Section 5 Master Plan by Hill Thalis Architecture + Urban Projects win the Sir John Overall Award. ANU Kambri Precinct by lahznimmo architects, BVN and ASPECT Studios was given an award in the category.
- In the Sustainable Architecture category the Derek Wrigley Award went to the Marie Reay Teaching Centre, ANU, by BVN. In the category, a commendation went to the ANU College of Law by Guida Moseley Brown Architects.
- In the Enduring Architecture category, the Sir Roy Grounds Award went to Greenwood House (1975) by IAN SLATER.
- The COLORBOND Award for Steel Architecture went to Elm Grove House by BEN WALKER ARCHITECTS.
- The Pamille Berg Award for Art in Architecture went to “For Our Country” by EDITION OFFICE and DANIEL BOYD, and so did the Robert Foster Award for Light in Architecture.