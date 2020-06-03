More visitors are allowed in hospitals from tomorrow 

MORE visitors will be allowed at Canberra health services, including hospitals, from tomorrow (June 4), after ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith announced an easing of visitor restrictions. 

From tomorrow new arrangements will allow patients to have up to two visitors per day. But, only one visitor will be allowed with the patient at any one time to ensure physical distancing requirements are met.

For children (up to and including 17 years), one parent or carer can now be present at all times, with an additional visitor welcome to join them for up to one hour each day.

For women who are admitted for maternity or birthing-related care, two support people can be present. Arrangements should be pre-planned with the relevant midwifery and obstetric staff during antenatal care.

Canberra Health Services CEO Bernadette McDonald said they will continue to make compassionate exemptions to the visitor policy on a case-by-case basis, and in consultation with clinical staff.

Ms McDonald said social distancing principles would still apply to all carers and visitors, and health providers would continue to take down information about those entering hospitals to assist with future contact tracing if required.

“We are also reminding visitors that they should not visit a health facility if they are unwell, or if they have travelled overseas in the last 14 days or have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case in the last 14 days.”

And, wherever possible, CHS continues to ask that visitors do not bring children with them.

