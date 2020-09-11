Movie review / ‘After We Collided’ (M)

By
Dougal Macdonald
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

“After We Collided” (M) ** and a half

I’VE not read Anna Todd’s 2014 romance novel that seems to have ignited flames of enthusiasm among the young-adult age group. Watching director Roger Kumble’s film of the book, for which she wrote the screenplay, the best I can say is that it knows what it intends to say and the age group at which she aimed it.

It’s Todd’s second novel to be filmed. It’s Kumble’s sixth feature film since his debut in 1999, since when most of his time has been spent directing episodes of TV potboiler series. His features seem mostly to have been about young folk learning about their emotional prospects and the biological nitty-gritty that accompanies growing up.

In a tedious tale of love, disappointment, retribution and other ingredients, young actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin (fair dinkum; what were his parents thinking about?) plays Hardin. On the qwerty keyboard, the letters “ï” and “o” snuggle up beside each other. Look again at the spelling of the character’s name. A typo that comes close to language that’s coarse but not quite dirty.

Hardin and Tessa (Josephine Langford) have a thing going. Their families live in a typical middle-class suburb in a typical American city. Their lives are entangled with those of other young adults. 

Does Tessa deserve Hardin? Is Hardin good for Tessa? Kumble’s film spends 105 minutes including closing credits pondering those questions en route to conclusions that may very probably be wrong.

At Dendy, Hoyts and Limelight

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

REVIEW OVERVIEW
"After We Collided" (M) ** and a half
SUMMARY
2.5
OVERALL SCORE
Previous articleMovie review / ‘Adam’ (PG)
Next articleMovie / ‘Slim & I’ (PG)
Dougal Macdonald
Dougal Macdonald
“CityNews” film reviewer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply