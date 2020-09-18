Movie review / ‘An American Pickle’ (PG)

By
Dougal Macdonald
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Seth Rogan, left, as Ben and, right, as Herschel in “An American Pickle”.

“An American Pickle” (PG) *** and a half

I DID a short internet survey to see how reviewers (which I am) and critics (which I’m not) dealt with writer Simon Rich’s adaptation of his short story “Sell Out” for director Brandon Trost to convert into moving images. 

Most if not all those other commentators described it as a comedy. Well, any movie featuring Seth Rogen is bound to deliver laughter. But underlying the comedy arising from Rogen’s portrayal of a Jewish Russian immigrant to the US who falls into a vat of pickling liquid in 1919, there to remain until uncovered by a bunch of schoolboys in 2019, Herschel Greenbaum is alive, well and feisty after his century of submersion.

This is a type of futurist on-screen fantasy that doesn’t infuriate me – zany, intensely humane, imaginative enough to vest what follows with a tad of credibility. 

Playing Herschel, Seth Rogen hides behind a luxuriant black beard such as was a symbol of faith in Russian Jewish communities in 1919. Herschel and his beloved wife Sarah (Australian Sarah Snook) emigrated before the Marxist/Leninist takeover of Russia in 1917. Sarah was pregnant when Herschel fell into the pickle. 

In 2019, Herschel and Sarah’s great grandson Ben is their only surviving descendant, living alone in New York. With a beard more five-o’clock shadow than Herschel’s lush whiskers, Seth Rogen plays them both, including when they’re both in the same shot. 

What follows the reunion certainly has comic moments. But most of all, “An American Pickle” is a polemic for our time. It doesn’t tout for either party in the forthcoming election. But Herschel experiences the rise and fall of selected social themes influencing daily life in modern America. And that’s at best disconcerting, not funny ha-ha.

At all cinemas

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

REVIEW OVERVIEW
"An American Pickle" (PG) *** and a half
SUMMARY
3.5
OVERALL SCORE
Previous articleKennedy collection to ‘speak to every Australian’
Next articleRates freeze will save each household about $1500
Dougal Macdonald
Dougal Macdonald
“CityNews” film reviewer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply