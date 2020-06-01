Muddy Wolfe releases second EP

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA indie muso Steve Smith’s band, Muddy Wolfe, which includes Taiwanese-born vocalist Kim Yang (featured recently in “CityNews”), Aidan Bairstow, Jonah Myers and Dean James, have released their second EP, “Muddy Wolfe Volume II” with 2410 Records. They were due to perform at the National Folk Festival before COVID-19 hit. Visit facebook.com/muddywolfeband

THE online silent auction and exhibition “Choose Art: Give Light to Refugees” aims to raise funds for refugees affected by the COVID-19 crisis and features art from all corners of the globe, not least Sue Bryan (Ireland/USA), Belinda Fox (Netherlands) and Wendy Sharpe (Australia), with all funds received from the sales going directly to the charity Help Refugees. The auction is open here from June 8-29.

THE Art Gallery of NSW has just reopened, with COVID restrictions in place through timed ticketing and ensuring social distancing and recommended hygiene measures with free entry to many exhibits. They say they’re looking forward to announcing new dates for the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes’ 2020 exhibition, postponed until later in the year.

MELBOURNE Symphony is staging the “Music Marathon”, a half-day of livestreamed chamber music and a collection of recent MSO concerts on the Queen’s Birthday holiday. Deborah Cheetham’s musical acknowledgement of country, “Long Time Living”, will open the event, which will also include a collaboration of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, with Circa Contemporary Circus, Vaughan Williams’ “The Lark Ascending” and Peter Sculthorpe’s “String Quartet No. 18”. From 2-8.30pm, Monday, June 8. Visit mso.com.au

FURTHER afield, big venues overseas are facing challenges un-thought of before the COVID-19 crisis. London’s Wigmore Hall has rejected the idea of widely spaced audiences for commercial and practical reasons. However Royal Opera House boss Alex Beard is more open to it, but for one thing – “It may be that it’s tricky to have an interval because of the way people mill around loos. So we’d do one-act pieces. It may be that we can do recitals, divertissements [ballet extracts]. There’s a whole range of possibilities.”

SYDNEY Film Festival offers Sydneysiders a whirlwind of premieres, and this year for the first time in its history, it’ll be accessible by everyone, online from June 10 to 21. The official competition for the $60,000 Sydney Film Prize continues, along with the Award for Australian Documentary, the Dendy Awards for Australian Short Films, and Europe! Voices of Women in Film. The 67th Sydney Film Festival: Virtual Edition at sff.org.au

LOOKING ahead, Craft ACT: Craft + Design Centre and ACT Parks & Conservation Service have opened applications to their unusual artist-in-residence program, which features a research period at Geoscience Australia, a residency at Gudgenby ready-cut cottage in Namadgi National Park, an artist-in-residence open day in the park and a group exhibition. Submissions to craftact.org.au close at midnight, Sunday, June 14.