Nightlife returns to assaults on police

POLICE have been assaulted 10 minutes apart in separate incidents during the early hours of Sunday (December 13) morning.

A 37-year-old Symonston man was one of two men involved in a physical altercation in East Row in Civic at around 2.30am.

Police allege that after the pair were separated, one man refused to supply his name and address and assaulted one of the officers.

He will front court on January 15, charged with not only assaulting a frontline community service provider, but obstructing a territory public official and refusing to provide a name and address to police.

A 20-year-old Hughes woman, allegedly assaulted a police officer around 2.40am after she was refused entry into licenced venue and both the woman and a man refused to leave the area.

The woman will face court on January 14, also charged with assaulting a frontline community service provider, as well as resisting a territory public official and re-entering a premises after being refused admission.

Acting Superintendent Colin Giumelli has issued patrons a warning amid a return to nightlife prior to covid closures and firm restrictions.

“Canberra’s nightlife is starting to return to ‘normal’ with more people out at night as COVID-19 restrictions ease, and we’re happy to see people having a good time,” acting Supt Giumelli said.

“Unfortunately, over the weekend these people clearly went too far, and now they’ll have to face the court to answer for their actions.

“I’m asking people to think about what they’re doing, especially if they’ve had a few drinks.

“Police will be looking out for anti-social behaviour over the holiday period, and those caught doing the wrong thing will have their evening cut short.”