Not open yet, but smashing it with takeaway

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AKIBA in Civic is smashing it with takeaway. Even though restrictions are slowly lifting, the restaurant isn’t going to open until many, many more diners are allowed in. Can’t blame them.

The takeaway and delivery food menu is compact and each dish packs a punch of flavour. Akiba has nailed flavours and creates dishes that make you dance.

We ordered some share plates (mains), a bit conscious we were a 20-minute drive away and aiming to select dishes that would travel well.

Akiba’s food is inspired by the informal and exciting food halls and dining rooms of the East-Asia region.

Our bite-sized chunks of chicken, deep-fried Japanese-style, were super tender and juicy and the coating pretty addictive ($16).

The wok-blasted Asian mushrooms ($14) were sensational and the dish loaded with tofu, cashews and chilli for bite.

Love beef short rib? You’ll be ordering this dish more than once from Akiba. The tamarind caramel was loaded with flavour and had gorgeous depth. The dish is served with Asian greens.

Last, but not least, we opted for the king prawn fried rice ($18), a generous portion and not skimpy on the prawn either.

Akiba’s takeaway/delivery menu also features four styles of buns ($8 each), several styles of dumplings ($9 or $10 for four pieces), two styles of pancake – including a kimchi and oyster ($8 for four pieces) – and a miso dengaku eggplant ($14).

A kids’ menu is available (except Friday and Saturday). Akiba also has “Quaran-tinnies” – ready-to-drink 200ml cans made fresh inhouse, using premium spirits and mixers ($5 to $10). Options include a Sake Sensei and a Passionfruit Mojito.

Our only concern was that the food was barely warm when it arrived so we popped it in the oven to heat it up (the crispiness of the fried chicken was affected slightly). We didn’t mind. Friday night. Cold outside. Warm inside. Great food. We couldn’t really pick a favourite dish. It was all super tasty.

Akiba delivers free within 30 kilometres from the city (minimum order of $40). Note: there’s no system for pre-ordering (online or by phone). I tried earlier in the day to place an order for 7pm, thinking I was doing Akiba a favour by giving them plenty of time. I was told to call back and order at 5pm. I did but was then told to call back at 6pm for a 7pm order. The staff were super friendly and efficient and promised delivery an hour later. The order arrived bang on time.

Akiba – open seven days. Pick ups from 40 Bunda Street, Civic; phone orders to 6162 0602.