Not packed, but dining is a thrill

WHAT is it with humans? The minute we can’t do something, we want to desperately. Like dining in a restaurant.

We were thoroughbred horses out of the gate when we heard we could gallop into a real, live restaurant to have dinner. It truly felt like we were at the races – the thrill of it all.

Our choice was Lamshed’s, at Yarralumla shops, where we’ve dined several times and always had a fabulous meal. But what would it be like with only 10 diners allowed (we were a group of four)? Would there be a buzz or would it be like dining in a library?

Lamshed’s followed all the rules, and although the restaurant wasn’t packed, staff made sure our experience was just so special.

Now, off to the food part of the review.

We started with the absolutely delish beetroot-cured kingfish, with segments of orange and pretty pickled fennel ($23). It’s a dish we’ve had before and Lamshed’s has proved time and again that it’s super consistent with its regular fare.

Next up was the baby beetroot salad with lentils, pine nuts and creamy goats cheese ($21). It looked gorgeous on the plate and what a winning combo of flavours and textures. The dish wasn’t heavy but it packed a punch.

There was no way we were going to give the eggplant tempura a miss ($17). The tempura was super light and the eggplant sliced to the right thickness for deep frying. The umami bomb delivered by the dollop of miso on the plate transported us to another world. Even if you’re not an eggplant fan, put some money on this dish. One of our party usually steers away from eggplant, but she adores this creation and it was her idea to order it (again).

For a bit of carb we dug into the lamb shank tagine, with velvety strips of pappardelle and pistachio for a fun element ($30). The lamb was moist and tender. No complaints here.

Also super tender was the beef short rib ($34) with crunchy broccolini and buttermilk. Again, no complaints.

We topped off our evening with a dark chocolate tart with fresh milk sorbet ($15). Decadent but not overly sweet. Did I mention we’ve had this dish before?

We chatted to staff about COVID-19 challenges. Lamshed’s has been dishing up home delivery and takeaway to keep going. They’ve also had a Sunday roast special which we ordered after our dinner for that weekend. Lamshed’s is still deciding, now that the #stayhome rules have relaxed somewhat, whether to keep up with this, so call first if interested.

We weren’t at all rushed out the door but didn’t want to linger too long, to support Lamshed’s to be able to flip tables. The right thing to do…

Lamshed’s, 27 Bentham Street, Yarralumla. Call 5100 9058.