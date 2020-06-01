Not packed, but dining is a thrill

By
Wendy Johnson
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Baby beetroot salad with lentils, pine nuts and creamy goats cheese… a winning combo of flavours and textures. Photo: Wendy Johnson.

“What would it be like with only 10 diners allowed (we were a group of four)? Would there be a buzz or would it be like dining in a library? Lamshed’s followed all the rules, and although the restaurant wasn’t packed, staff made sure our experience was just so special.”

WHAT is it with humans? The minute we can’t do something, we want to desperately. Like dining in a restaurant.

We were thoroughbred horses out of the gate when we heard we could gallop into a real, live restaurant to have dinner. It truly felt like we were at the races – the thrill of it all.

Our choice was Lamshed’s, at Yarralumla shops, where we’ve dined several times and always had a fabulous meal. But what would it be like with only 10 diners allowed (we were a group of four)? Would there be a buzz or would it be like dining in a library?

Lamshed’s followed all the rules, and although the restaurant wasn’t packed, staff made sure our experience was just so special.

Now, off to the food part of the review.

Beetroot-cured kingfish… delish with segments of orange and pretty pickled fennel. Photo: Wendy Johnson.

We started with the absolutely delish beetroot-cured kingfish, with segments of orange and pretty pickled fennel ($23). It’s a dish we’ve had before and Lamshed’s has proved time and again that it’s super consistent with its regular fare.

Next up was the baby beetroot salad with lentils, pine nuts and creamy goats cheese ($21). It looked gorgeous on the plate and what a winning combo of flavours and textures. The dish wasn’t heavy but it packed a punch.

Eggplant tempura… super light, with an out-of-this-world miso umami bomb. Photo: Wendy Johnson.

There was no way we were going to give the eggplant tempura a miss ($17). The tempura was super light and the eggplant sliced to the right thickness for deep frying. The umami bomb delivered by the dollop of miso on the plate transported us to another world. Even if you’re not an eggplant fan, put some money on this dish. One of our party usually steers away from eggplant, but she adores this creation and it was her idea to order it (again).

Lamb shank tagine… moist and tender, with velvety strips of pappardelle and pistachio. Photo: Wendy Johnson.

For a bit of carb we dug into the lamb shank tagine, with velvety strips of pappardelle and pistachio for a fun element ($30). The lamb was moist and tender. No complaints here.

Beef short rib… super tender with crunchy broccolini and buttermilk. Photo: Wendy Johnson.

Also super tender was the beef short rib ($34) with crunchy broccolini and buttermilk. Again, no complaints.

Dark chocolate tart with fresh milk sorbet… decadent but not overly sweet. Photo: Wendy Johnson.

We topped off our evening with a dark chocolate tart with fresh milk sorbet ($15). Decadent but not overly sweet. Did I mention we’ve had this dish before?

We chatted to staff about COVID-19 challenges. Lamshed’s has been dishing up home delivery and takeaway to keep going. They’ve also had a Sunday roast special which we ordered after our dinner for that weekend. Lamshed’s is still deciding, now that the #stayhome rules have relaxed somewhat, whether to keep up with this, so call first if interested.

We weren’t at all rushed out the door but didn’t want to linger too long, to support Lamshed’s to be able to flip tables. The right thing to do…

Lamshed’s, 27 Bentham Street, Yarralumla. Call 5100 9058.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleSuddenly green’s the new black for poll hopefuls 
Next articleHelp the homeless by better managing public housing
Wendy Johnson
Wendy Johnson
Wendy Johnson: Food reviewer for Canberra CityNews magazine since 2004, covering stories for true foodies to digest.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply