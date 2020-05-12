Nurse Chris leads to top award

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A CLINICAL nurse consultant at the University of Canberra Hospital has been named Canberra’s Nurse of the Year.

Backed with 10 years’ experience, Chris Harris was awarded for his leadership in management of Stromlo Ward, which, under Chris, provides excellent patient care and a supportive workplace for staff. Under his leadership Stromlo Ward achieved the highest rating in a staff culture survey.

The announcement of the 2020 Nursing and Midwifery Excellence Awards was made today, May 12, which is International Nurses Day, and, labelled by the World Health Organisation, this year is also the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

Chris wasn’t the only person who took out an award, and the awards also saw neonatal midwife at Calvary Public Hospital, Bruce, Kathy Coonan awarded Midwife of the Year. Kathy began her career as a midwife in Canberra in 1983 and was instrumental in setting up the Newborn and Parent Support Service at the Canberra Hospital in the mid-1990s. The program, to this day, allows premature babies to be discharged earlier with skilled neonatal clinicians caring for the family in their home.

Team of the Year went to two registered nurses in the emergency department of Canberra Hospital, Britt Shephard and Shannon Narracott. The pair are passionate voices and advocates for vulnerable patients with a particular interest in suicide prevention and education, organising the 2019 Suicide Prevention Ball that raised more than $41,000 for the Black Dog Institute. They are now working towards the development of a national mental health and counselling program.

There’s other award-winners, too.

Nikki Johnston, a nurse practitioner at Clare Holland House who specialises in Palliative Care received the Excellence in Quality Improvement and Research Practice, Heather Needham, senior manager of patient experience at Canberra Health Services was given an Excellence in Leadership Practice award, and Mercy Lukose, a clinical nurse consultant in Ward 11B at Canberra Health Services was given the Excellence in Management Practice award.

Rachel Bilton-Simek, a palliative care educator at Clare Holland House was recognised for Excellence in Educational Practice and the Ward 11A team, who specialise in care of the elderly at Canberra Health Services were awarded for Excellence in Clinical Practice.

The ACT Health Directorate’s chief nursing and midwifery officer Anthony Dombkins says the winners are well deserving of their awards.

“International Year of the Nurse and Midwife celebrates 200 years since the birth of Florence Nightingale who was regarded as the founder of modern nursing. Florence Nightingale was known not just for her technical skills and expertise but more so for her trailblazing efforts in social reform and her nurturing, caring approach,” he says.