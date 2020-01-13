‘Operation Ouch’ docs have the fun, fascinating facts

By
Helen Musa
-
“Operation Ouch”… Llewellyn Hall, January 20

"Arts in the City" column.

OXFORD University-trained medicos and twins Dr Chris and Dr Xand van Tulleken still work in hospitals, but they’re much better known for their hilarious TV show, “Operation Ouch”, packed with crazy experiments and amazing facts to keep children fascinated. They’ll be here with a new show at Llewellyn Hall, 11am, 2pm and 4.30pm, Monday, January 20, book at ticketek.com.au 

THE 35th Illawarra Folk Festival will have 75 new sets in its full 155-act line-up. Eric Bogle will return, as well as a swag of international artists. Bulli Showground, January 16-19. Book at illawarrafolkfestival.com.au 

Indian temple dance with Padma Menon… Moving Archetypes Studio, Fyshwick.

PADMA Menon’s dance contemplations turn to the courtesan tradition in Indian temple dance. Her intensive workshops, for which no previous experience of dance is required, will consider the ritual, dance and emotional content of the courtesan domain in temple dance. Moving Archetypes Studio, Unit 10, 19-25 Kembla Street, Fyshwick. Book at movingarchetypes.com.au

Cold Chisel… Stage 88, January 30.

COLD Chisel has re-formed for just four national tours, and will be playing outdoors at Stage 88 with guests Paul Kelly and Magic Dirt, Thursday, January 30, book at ticketmaster.com.au 

MEGALO Print Studio + Gallery in Kingston are gearing up again after the holidays and have announced an exciting line-up of artists-in-residence for 2020. Local 2020 Megalo artist-in-residence awards go to Naomi Zouwer and James Lieutenant to explore respectively fabrics and woodcuts, while Sophie Quinn, Katie Breckon and Nadia Odlum are the national awardees. The international residency goes to New York City illustrator and printmaker Qiaoyi Shi, who will be working in the press studio creating a new series of etchings.

THE Castaway Festival, well-known in WA and SA, will make its inaugural journey to Stage 88 with an all-Australian electronic line up. Book at viagogo.com

The Storytime Ballet rehearsing “The Nutcracker”… The Playhouse, January 16-18

THE Australian Ballet’s “Storytime Ballet” is coming to town again with its new production of “The Nutcracker”. It’s an interactive, educational ballet production that encourages kids to learn, practise and explore their love of dance, created especially for children aged three and up. In this version, a narrator and a colourful cast of characters at a Christmas party involves the young audience members in an adventure. Dressing up in favourite ballet-inspired outfits is encouraged. The Playhouse, January 16-18. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

