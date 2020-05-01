Platypuses make a splash back home in Canberra

Three platypuses have been released with another three to be released soon.

THREE platypuses that were moved to Taronga Zoo during the dry bushfire season have made a splash back home at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve.

Environment Minister Mick Gentleman says recent rainfall has since filled the waterways and ponds at the reserve and the platypuses can now return to their natural environment.

Following their move to Sydney, and now back home, Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve, Taronga Zoo and UNSW have teamed up on a research project to better understand the movements and behaviours of these platypuses.

The platypuses released yesterday were tagged with tracking devices during their stay at Taronga, with three more to be released in the weeks to come.

“The tracking project will provide never before studied insights into the habitat use, behaviour, and interactions of platypuses over an extensive time period (1.5 years),” says UNSW scientist Dr Gilad Bino, who is working on the research project.

“Findings are anticipated to improve understanding of platypus habitat requirements not only specifically for Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve but also for the management of wild populations of platypus.”

Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve remains closed for public safety in response to COVID-19.

