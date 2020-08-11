Police chase comes to an ‘abrupt’ stop in Fyshwick

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A POLICE chase came to an abrupt stop in Fyshwick early this morning (August 11) after a man drove over a roundabout, separating both front tyres from the rims.

The chase began at about 12.35am when police saw a silver Mitsubishi SUV at Oaks Estate Road do a U-turn before driving in speeds up to 180km/h in an 80km/h sign posted area, towards Canberra Avenue, Beard.

That was until the vehicle drove over a roundabout at Isa Street, Fyshwick, separating both front tyres from the rims. When the car came ro an abrupt stop, the driver, a 38-year-old fled on foot.

Police arrested the man and ACT Ambulance Service Paramedics assessed him before taking him to hospital.

The man will face charges at the ACT Magistrates Court of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving without a license, possessing a drug of dependence, possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing ammunition.