Police detect 60 unregistered vehicles

CANBERRA police detected 60 incidents where people were driving an unregistered vehicle over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.

Over the weekend, a total of 193 drivers were found to be doing the wrong thing, including 40 drivers exceeding the speed limit, six by more than 30km/h.

Officer in charge of road policing, detective inspector Marcus Boorman said the drivers who ignored the rules put not only themselves but other road users at risk.

“Undoubtedly some drivers will have their licences suspended as a result of their poor driving during the long weekend as a result of double demerits, however they only have themselves to blame,” he said.

However considering the volume of traffic on ACT roads, he said police were reasonably happy with the majority of Canberra drivers.