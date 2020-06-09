Police detect 60 unregistered vehicles

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA police detected 60 incidents where people were driving an unregistered vehicle over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend. 

Over the weekend, a total of 193 drivers were found to be doing the wrong thing, including 40 drivers exceeding the speed limit, six by more than 30km/h.

Officer in charge of road policing, detective inspector Marcus Boorman said the drivers who ignored the rules put not only themselves but other road users at risk.

“Undoubtedly some drivers will have their licences suspended as a result of their poor driving during the long weekend as a result of double demerits, however they only have themselves to blame,” he said.

However considering the volume of traffic on ACT roads, he said police were reasonably happy with the majority of Canberra drivers.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleGale Edwards to take over ‘La Rondine’
Next articleMaybe being polite fighting change is a mistake
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply