Police resume investigations into 1971 Canberra cold case

Share Canberra's trusted news:

NEW investigative equipment not available to police at the time of a Canberra murder nearly 50 years ago has been attributed to helping revive a cold case file.

ACT police have taken a different strategic approach in its search of an area in the Fairbairn pine plantation where the body of Keren Rowland was found several months after her death.

Rowland was found near the Air Disaster Memorial on May 13 1971, but without the silver or gold coloured bracelet that she had in her possession on the night of her disappearance.

Police believe the timeless Lynette bracelet could hold the link to solving the fate of the 20-year-old receptionist.

“The detectives who first arrived on scene were very surprised that Keren was not found earlier, as it was an area that was frequented by many walkers,” Senior Constable Emma Beere said.

“An extensive search of the area was conducted over several days, and officers located items of clothing and her handbag.

“Keren’s family reported she would have had a silver or gold bracelet and detectives at the time believed her killer may have taken it.

“The pine plantation has changed significantly since Keren’s death.

“After consulting old maps to identify where exactly she was found, we’re now searching the area with equipment that would not have been available in the 1970s.”

The Unsolved Homicide Team has been reviewing old case files and any evidence collected at the time of the crime.

A new capital crime file podcast created by “CityNews” columnist Nichole Overall that is being released tonight (December 8) has brought the case into the public eye as well.

“It has been a long-time but detectives don’t close a case until it is solved, and that’s why we’re looking at other avenues of enquiry to try to figure out what may have happened to Keren,” Senior Constable Beere said.

Rowlands headed out on February 26 1971 that coincided with the night of the Royal Canberra Show.

She had travelled to Civic to pick up her sister and go to the Statesman Hotel in Curtin.

But it was later decided her sister would get a lift with her fiancé and that Rowlands would follow the pair in her own car alone.

She was reported missing to ACT police by family members around midnight that night after she didn’t arrive at a party.

Her white Mini Morris 850 sedan was later located on Parkes Way, Campbell, with no petrol in the tank.

“Keren was only 20 years old when she went missing and was five months pregnant,” Senior Constable Beere said.

“A full investigation was conducted at the time of the incident with strategies that were available to detectives, which mostly involved eye-witness accounts.

“Several persons of interest were identified but no charges were laid against any person.

“We’ve been speaking regularly with Keren’s family and as we near the 50-year anniversary we’re looking for answers for them.”

Any citizens with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 3290689.