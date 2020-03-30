Queenie and Jan fight the virus through laughter

Share Canberra's trusted news:

COMEDIAN Queenie van de Zandt and her comedy alter ago, the dysfunctional singing coach Jan van de Stool, are reinventing themselves online with Jan’s weekly vlog, helping to fight the coronavirus through laughter –“it helps the immune system, didn’t you know?” they say. You’ll have to pay but it’s only $3.98 a go at vimeo.com

BUDDING Theatre is offering uplifting and “ridiculously funny” experiences in a new free online course open to individuals, couples or families of all ages. “The Challenge I”, starts today, March 30, at buddingtheatre.com

BUNDANON Trust is temporarily closing its Arthur Boyd properties Bundanon and Riversdale to the public, but will continue to share the collection, artist stories, and progress details on the redevelopment of Riversdale at bundanon.com.au

DEPRIVED theatre patrons can watch top British theatre free at hampsteadtheatre.com and ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.uk

“CITYNEWS” theatre and music writer Len Power has seen a lift in followers of his podcast “Theatre of Power” since the shutdowns. You can subscribe by visiting player.whooshkaa.com/shows/theatre-of-power