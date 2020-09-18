Rates freeze will save each household about $1500

Canberra Liberals leader Alistair Coe. Photo: Holly Treadaway

THE Canberra Liberals’ rates freeze is estimated to save ACT households about $1500 on their yearly rates bill, if the party is elected next month. 

In Canberra, more than 20 per cent of weekly rent is used to pay rates and other taxes, according to the Liberals, who say freezing rates will put downward pressure on rent and boost the availability of rental properties.

A Canberra Liberals government will also offer a $100 million line of credit to the ACT’s community housing providers to deliver 1200 new affordable homes over four years.

“Our targeted housing plan will help reduce cost of living pressures for Canberrans who are doing it tough,” says Canberra Liberals leader Alistair Coe.

“It will also ensure a pipeline of construction work, providing more jobs and investment for Canberra.”

Liberal housing spokesman Mark Parton says the high cost of living in Canberra had placed unprecedented pressure on housing waiting lists.

“While everywhere else in the country, the cost of housing has become more affordable during COVID, the ACT is the only jurisdiction where the housing crisis has deepened since the start of the pandemic,” Mr Parton says.

 

