Relief as two missing men found safe overnight

TWO young men have been found in separate missing persons incidents overnight.

Lachlan Thompson had not been seen since 9.00am on Wednesday (December 30) after walking the Centenary Trail from the Cotter camp ground to Kambah Pool.

The 18-year-old was located safe almost 12 hours later.

Kethan Dutt was reported missing on Wednesday night, but the 25-year-old returned just hours later.

The whereabouts of Queanbeyan woman Julie Moore is still unknown.

She has been missing since December 24 after having not turned up for Christmas Day celebrations with family.

Information about Julie Moore’s disappearance, contact Queanbeyan police station on (02) 62980599, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com. au.