Residents told conflicting information on building safety

By
Andrew Mathieson
-
ACT construction occupations registrar Ben Green wanted to ease concerns on Wednesday over conflicting information.

The building’s owner’s corporation and LLM Management had issued the initial notice 24 hours earlier that those residents who remained at the Wiseman Street residence would be doing so at their own risk.

“The ACT government first became aware of structural issues at the Kelkiah apartment complex on December 10,” Mr Green said.

“We are continuing to work with the owners’ corporation through this matter.

“At this stage, there is no requirements for residents or occupants of the building to evacuate the building.

“The ACT government has not directed, at this time, the evacuation of the building.”

Residents, however, were still told to move vehicles and any items from the basement.

The builder of the Kelkiah apartment complex had been subject to regulatory action “in relation to other defects” on that site.

“They chose not to comply with those orders and we are taking that matter through prosecution at this stage,” Mr Green said.

The case will be heard at the ACT Magistrates Court in January. A structural engineer had recently found fire safety issues with the columns in the basement that affects the “structural integrity” of the Wiseman Street residence.

The issue surrounds the lack of fire resistance of the columns that should last four times longer than it currently does.

But ACT Fire and Rescue community safety superintendent Greg Mason rubbished claims that the building was under a genuine fire risk.

“There is no increased potential for a fire to start due to the structural issues within the building,” he said.

“In the event of a significant fire there is a potential at this stage that the building may be impacted greater than what it has been designed for.

“The building currently complies with all the relevant ACT Fire and Rescue fire safety requirements, so it is as adequately protected as any other building of its age and construction type.”

The building that was constructed just 12 years ago is home for about 40 residents and also holds four businesses.

 

 

Andrew Mathieson

