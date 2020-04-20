Thanks to the ‘invisible’ people keeping us safe

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IT is more than the nurses and doctors that need our thanks. While they are a high priority, there are many others who are working tirelessly to stem the tide of COVID-19.

In addition to healthcare workers, we need to thank the myriad of public servants and other workers who also play a key role in ensuring we get through this pandemic. Just as in the community, there is not a section of the public service that has not been touched by the pandemic.

It is a similar story for many academics, teachers, transport workers, aged carers, police, volunteers, community workers and many others. The pace of change has been extraordinary. Rather than give up, they are wrestling with change, being innovative and finding new ways to engage.

The community appreciates these efforts.

The National Incident Room in the Department of Health has been in full swing for more than a month. When the chief medical officer appears before the cameras, it is not a random appearance. A huge amount of preparation has gone into considering the ramifications of the decisions being made by the government and how those decisions need to be presented.

Throughout the Federal Department of Health there are numerous sections working hard to ensure the best possible health outcomes. It is a similar story in the public service of the states and territories.

Consider just the issue of testing and tracing contacts. Such things do not happen in isolation. It is dedicated public servants, working long hours that provide our strongest defence against the spread of the virus.

And what about Centrelink staff? The newly unemployed are now seeking assistance from the government. For the public servants there are changes. There are new processes to deal around initiatives taken by the government. Everyone who fronts up is expecting that the staff will know what they are talking about and deal with them expeditiously. This takes organisation well beyond the front desk staff.

Think of the work that went into preparation when the Prime Minister and the Treasurer announced the stimulus package. Finance and Treasury must have been working day and night to be prepared. And then comes implementation, preparation of the evaluation and constant briefing of ministers. This is just a start. Finance and Treasury officials have been working at a challenging pace. Not for themselves. For all Australians.

Suggestions of pay cuts to public servants, such as that by letter writer Ken Smith in the “CityNews” last edition, are just appalling. The appropriate response came from Prime Minister Scott Morrison: “There won’t be any pay rises right across the public service”. He gave just one example that Australians would easily understand: “thousands of people in the public service were spending all day, every day processing applications for the JobSeeker and JobKeeper payments for people struggling in the crisis”. Pay cuts would be churlish!

It is also important to remember the changes taking place in the workplaces of public servants – like so many others. Physical distancing, constant cleaning, working from home, keeping the workplace safe. All challenges happening while the work of looking after the country continues.

However, it is not just the public servants. An obvious example coming from academia are all of those people working in laboratories on treatment or a vaccine.

Prof Martyn Kirk from the School of Population Health at the ANU provides another example of the role of academics. He and his colleagues nationally and internationally are constantly providing advice for the government and the community on the evidence behind infection control.

Teachers, carers of the aged, community workers, volunteers and police officers have suddenly found themselves in uncharted waters. All are working in a changing environment to deliver the best possible outcomes for the community. None of these changes are easy. However, what we have witnessed is a professional approach from so many across such a range of fields.

Many of the “CityNews” readers will have other examples of those making a contribution. There are so many. It is appropriate that we say to all of these people a huge THANK YOU!

Michael Moore is a former member of the ACT Legislative Assembly and an independent minister for health. He has been a political columnist with “CityNews” since 2006.