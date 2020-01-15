What’s on in the arts this weekend?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE National Film and Sound Archive, the Academy of Interactive Entertainment and Game Plus are giving all-night access to the big “Game Masters” show, with 80 playable games, the bar open late, music in the Courtyard, film screenings and demonstrations from top Canberra game developers like Tejay Fraser-Chitticks of Counterplay Games, Tony Lawrence of Mighty Kingdom, Mark Schramm of Superhot VR and Ed Orman of Uppercut Games. ProgramArc cinema and theatrette, 5pm to late, Friday, January 17. For details visit nfsa.gov.au

THE 35th Illawarra Folk Festival has more than 155 acts from all over the world and Australia over four summer days of folk, world, roots, bluegrass, gypsy and Celtic music, as well as poetry, comedy and dance and a Green Music Train. Bulli Showground, January 16-19. Book at illawarrafolkfestival.com.au

THE Australian Ballet’s “Storytime Ballet” is here with “The Nutcracker”, an interactive, educational ballet production that encourages kids to learn, practise and explore their love of dance, created for children aged three and up. In this version, a narrator and a colourful cast of characters at a Christmas party involve the young audience members in an adventure. Dressing up in favourite ballet-inspired outfits is encouraged. The Playhouse, January 16-18. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

EVENT Cinemas Manuka presents the evergreen ballet Coppélia, with Ninette de Valois’ story of love, mischief and mechanical dolls, as part of the Royal Opera House 2019/2020 Live Cinema Season. January 19 and 22, book at eventcinemas.com.au

PADMA Menon’s dance contemplations turn to the courtesan tradition in Indian temple dance. Her intensive workshops, for which no previous experience of dance is required, will consider the ritual, dance and emotional content of the courtesan domain in temple dance. Moving Archetypes Studio, Unit 10, 19-25 Kembla Street, Fyshwick, book at movingarchetypes.com.au

FOLLOWING the success of his best-selling book “Calypso”, author and humourist David Sedaris will be here for an evening filled with storytelling, observations, unpublished tales, audience Q&As and book signings. Canberra Theatre Centre, 7.30pm, Sunday January 18. Bookings at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

M16 ARTSPACE is opening its first exhibitions for the year: “Unnatural Histories” by Dan Power and Luke Hadland, which explores the disruption of ecosystem structure and impact of invasive species; “Migration” photos by Sian Watson; “A Month of Sundays” woven tapestries by Brenda Goggs; and in the tiny Chutespace window, Susan Wiscombe’s installation “Meditations in Glass”. 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5pm, January 16-February 2.

LUMINESCENCE Chamber Singers’ board of directors is accepting new applications for a variety of volunteer roles, including regular board member vacancies, and a new chair. As well, Luminescence Children’s Choir is keen to meet young people aged 8-16 who love to sing and who might audition for the choir in 2020. Information at luminescence.org.au

ROBERT Stephens, the director of Aarwun Gallery, has mustered artists like Min Woo Bang, Ted Lewis, Carlos Beris, Mark Wheeler and Sandra House, to spearhead a collection from the public of artworks people no longer need to be distributed to those who have lost paintings in the fires. Anyone with originals, photos, sculptures or prints to donate can drop them off at Aarwun Gallery, 11 Federation Square, Gold Creek, Nicholls or call 6230 2055.

CANBERRA Museum and Gallery is hosting a free board game marathon drop-in day for young people with over 120 games to choose from, including the chance to check out the exhibition “Growing up Optional”, featuring a collection of objects from popular culture in the 80s and 90s. The café is open from 8.30am–3pm serving coffee, cakes and lunch. CMAG Foyer, Civic Square, 10am–4pm, Thursday, January 16.

BELCONNEN Arts Centre is open again with its five summer exhibitions: “F L U X”, curated by Daniel Savage; open exhibition “Traces IV”; “(In)visible: IGNITE” by the Alternative Arts Academy; “Bounce Back: IGNITE” by the Alternative Arts Academy and the ANU; and “Triptych” by Eleanor Waight. 118 Emu Bank, Belconnen, until February 9.

SMITHS Alternative’s Monday poetry nights are swinging into gear again with the launch of Fiona McIlroy’s poetry collection “Firefly Zodiac”, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 5.30pm, Monday, January 20.

RACHEL Reid, who plays showgirl and burlesque performer Jazida, is staging her first one-woman show, an immersive dance-theatre experience that follows suspected thief Jazida as she flees police through every speakeasy, cabaret club, circus tent and burlesque bar in Canberra. “Catch Jazida”, Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, 15-19 January, book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

SINGER, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mat McHugh, founder of Australian roots music collective The Beautiful Girls, is celebrating the release of his first album on vinyl, “Seaside Highlife: Greatest Hits, Volume 1”. He’ll be at The Basement, 2 Cohen St, Belconnen, 8pm Thursday, January 16. Book at oztix.com.au or at the door.

ACTING teacher and theatre writer Peter Wilkins is holding a one-day, acting-for-the-fun-of-it activity full of theatre games, mime and movement, improvisation and acting exercises to raise money to aid the bushfire relief. Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres are providing the Gorman House main hall free of hire for the event from 11am-5pm on Saturday, February 1, suitable for ages 16-60. No previous experience necessary. All donations will go to the NSW Rural Fire Service and the Australian Red Cross. To enrol, contact Peter Wilkins on 0408 034 373 or peterbwilkins@aol.com