Tognetti’s epic, exhilarating Beethoven celebration

What’s happening where… it’s all in HELEN MUSA’s weekly “Arts in the City” column.

RICHARD Tognetti and the Australian Chamber Orchestra will get off to a cracking start for 2020 with an epic Beethoven celebration, starting with Beethoven’s Symphonies No. 1 and 2 then climaxing in the exhilarating “Eroica” Symphony. Llewellyn Hall, 8pm, Saturday February 8, book at aco.com.au

BUDDING Theatre has spent the summer going potty with its themed “Harry Potter” theatre holiday program, followed by the “Greatest Showman Parody” and “DC Versus Marvel”. Toning down slightly, they’re now embarking on drama production courses for school-aged children, “Little Women”, “The Little Lion King”, “Romeo & Juliet” and “Heathers Meets Hamilton Meets High School Musical”. More information at buddingtheatre.com

A NEW collaborative jazz band formed by Mike Nock, Jonathan Swartz, Julien Wilson and Hamish Stuart, is promoting the new album “This World” and will appear at The Street Theatre, 4pm, Sunday February 9, book at thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223. The band will then move on to bushfire-ravaged Braidwood, whose music lovers have noted the titles on the bill, “We Shall Rise Again” and “And In The Night Comes Rain”. St Andrews Anglican Church, 47 Elrington St, Braidwood, 7pm, Monday, February 10, tickets at the door.

QUEANBEYAN-Palerang Regional Council is to provide the newly-named Australian Wind Symphony (formerly Canberra Wind Symphony) with a new home in the Bicentennial Hall, now in the final stages of a $1.5m upgrade to become a professional performance space. Symphony director Geoff Grey says they’re calling it “The B”, since it’ll be right next door to “The Q”.

OPERATIC tenor Andrew Goodwin, a familiar figure at the International Music Festival, will appear with Canberra-raised piano virtuoso Daniel de Borah performing “Fragrance in the Air”, songs from Schubert, Schumann, Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninov. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 4pm, Sunday, February 2, book at trybooking.com or at the door.

CANBERRA choreographer James Batchelor is taking his show “Redshift” to the Artdanthé dance and theatre festival in Paris this month, which will bring together 53 theatre and dance troupes. Batchelor and visual artist Annalise Rees were part of an expedition to the sub-Antarctic Heard and McDonald Islands in 2017, and this is the second work in a trilogy based on their experience. Also performing in France will be Canberra-raised dance artists, Chloe Chignell and Jack Riley.