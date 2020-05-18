Vampiric tale emerges from the Street

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Street Theatre has well and truly emerged from isolation, with a successful Zoom session of “First Seen” in mid-May and now a new live-streamed performance of the vampiric tale “St Nicholas” by Irish playwright Conor McPherson, directed by Shelly Higgs and featuring actor Craig Alexander as a cynical theatre critic in Dublin who meets a group of modern-day vampires who offer him eternal life. View on Vimeo, Friday, June 5 to Sunday, June 7.

GLASS artists Benjamin Edols and Kathy Elliott have been working in partnership since their first joint exhibition at the de Vera Gallery, San Francisco, in 1993. Their collaborative works involve a two-stage process of hot and cold glass techniques, where once Edols has blown the vessels, Elliott cuts the glass on a lathe to create a surface of lines and planes. They’re exhibiting their works at beavergalleries.com.au until May 24.

IT’S almost time for “We Are One: A Global Film Festival”, a 10-day free digital programme organised by Tribeca Enterprises that will show films, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations from 20 festivals, including the Berlin International Film Festival, Cannes and Venice Film Festivals. Youtube.com/WeAreOne, May 29 to June 7.

MUSICA Viva’s Paul Kildea has announced violinist Harry Ward and chamber music ensemble Partridge String Quartet as the third iteration of its leadership initiative, “FutureMakers”. The two-year, part-time project offers artists a comprehensive professional development curriculum focused on strengthening their entrepreneurial capabilities, nurturing artistic leadership and shaping the sector’s future.

OPERA Australia’s CEO Rory Jeffes has reflected on the “harrowing impact” restrictions on mass gatherings are having on the company’s winter season, with the cancellation of the new production of “Carmen” by Matthew Barclay, which would have toured to Canberra Theatre, as well as Davide Livermore’s next digital instalment of Donizetti’s Tudor Queens trilogy, “Roberto Devereux”, the Australian premiere of “Light in the Piazza”, and the premiere of “Rembrandt’s Wife”, a new Australian opera by Andrew Ford and Sue Smith.