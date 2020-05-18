Vampiric tale emerges from the Street

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Craig Alexander in the Irish vampiric tale ‘St Nicholas’… The Street Theatre, June 5-7.

THE Street Theatre has well and truly emerged from isolation, with a successful Zoom session of “First Seen” in mid-May and now a new live-streamed performance of the vampiric tale “St Nicholas” by Irish playwright Conor McPherson, directed by Shelly Higgs and featuring actor Craig Alexander as a cynical theatre critic in Dublin who meets a group of modern-day vampires who offer him eternal life. View on Vimeo, Friday, June 5 to Sunday, June 7.

‘Crescendo’ blown and cut glass by Benjamin Edols and Kathy Elliott… at Beaver Galleries until May 24.

GLASS artists Benjamin Edols and Kathy Elliott have been working in partnership since their first joint exhibition at the de Vera Gallery, San Francisco, in 1993. Their collaborative works involve a two-stage process of hot and cold glass techniques, where once Edols has blown the vessels, Elliott cuts the glass on a lathe to create a surface of lines and planes. They’re exhibiting their works at beavergalleries.com.au until May 24.

IT’S almost time for “We Are One: A Global Film Festival”, a 10-day free digital programme organised by Tribeca Enterprises that will show films, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations from 20 festivals, including the Berlin International Film Festival, Cannes and Venice Film Festivals. Youtube.com/WeAreOne, May 29 to June 7.

MUSICA Viva’s Paul Kildea has announced violinist Harry Ward and chamber music ensemble Partridge String Quartet as the third iteration of its leadership initiative, “FutureMakers”. The two-year, part-time project offers artists a comprehensive professional development curriculum focused on strengthening their entrepreneurial capabilities, nurturing artistic leadership and shaping the sector’s future.

Opera Australia’s ‘Carmen’ by Matthew Barclay… cancelled its 2020 tour to Canberra Theatre.

OPERA Australia’s CEO Rory Jeffes has reflected on the “harrowing impact” restrictions on mass gatherings are having on the company’s winter season, with the cancellation of the new production of “Carmen” by Matthew Barclay, which would have toured to Canberra Theatre, as well as Davide Livermore’s next digital instalment of Donizetti’s Tudor Queens trilogy, “Roberto Devereux”, the Australian premiere of “Light in the Piazza”, and the premiere of “Rembrandt’s Wife”, a new Australian opera by Andrew Ford and Sue Smith.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleDisturbed Jonathon dies alone in a cell
Next articleOne man’s rubbish is another’s garden feature
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply