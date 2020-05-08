Vocal group’s mashup aims to lifts spirits

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER the release of its COVID-19 inspired video “Sound of Silence”, The Australian Voice Collective has today (May 8) released an optimistic follow-up, “Lovely Blue Sky”.

The group’s April version of the well-known Simon and Garfunkel track “The Sound of Silence” scored more than 6000 views on YouTube from around the world and more than 25,000 views through ABC Canberra.

“Lovely Blue Sky” is a more optimistic look at the COVID-19, offering messages of hope, which were written from a brainstorming session between creator/directors Rachel Campbell and Paul Bissett to find out how the performers were feeling about the restrictions.

“Paul and I wanted to make a follow-up to the ‘Sound of Silence’ video, showing the youthful hope of our performers as they navigate this crisis”, Campbell said, while Bissett, whose filmmaking is a creative drive for the group, described their response as “truly inspiring”.

The new song is a mashup of “Mr Blue Sky”, “Lovely Day” and “Best Day of My Life”, and was arranged for The Australian Voice Collective’s by Canberra-raised musician and former Artist of the Year, Peter J Casey.

Visit youtube.com/watch?v=dLSaK0sz6Lc