What makes the Assembly’s new faces tick?

“IF you are attempting to influence a member of parliament – start by reading their inaugural speech.” I regularly provide this advice when lecturing on public health advocacy.

New members of the ACT Legislative Assembly explained why they decided to pursue politics at its most recent sitting – and what they said was revealing.

The common theme of new politicians is to make a better world. Just what they mean by a better world varies considerably. These differences frame what a parliament should be – a place where ideas are contested. The first two inaugural speeches of the 10th Assembly were both Liberal Party members. Both are people from challenging backgrounds who have been achievers.

Liberal MLA Leanne Castley started her reflection as “this proud chick from Charny”. Fundamental to the way she thinks is her background growing up with a single mum in Charnwood. An anecdote she shared of a boss asking her to sound “less Charnwood and more Kingston”, set the framework for how she intends to engage ordinary constituents from Yerrabi.

Sharing personal background is a common part of an inaugural speech and apart from an upbringing by a single mum who managed her and her two siblings, she mentioned her singing career and a couple of failed marriages. However, self-reliance, hard work and the drive for financial success came through very strongly. In her words: “I can be resilient; nothing can break me”.

Her inaugural speech provides insights into why she joined the Liberal Party: “I once worked as an office cleaner, with shifts starting at 5am and 9.30pm. I strongly believe that people who can work should work, particularly young people. Work is not punishment, nor about control or power. Work is good. It gives dignity and promotes wellbeing”.

There were business successes and failures. But why politics?

“I want to show that someone from a normal, average background can be elected to parliament and succeed,” she said.

“As for political labels like ‘conservative’ or ‘progressive’, they mean nothing in my part of town”. She prefers the label “battler”.

Another Liberal MLA, Peter Cain, also came from a disadvantaged background in the Hunter Valley. He grew up with no car and burning coal in an open fireplace for warmth. His social transition, like so many of his generation, was completing a degree and a diploma in education. He was a mathematics teacher who progressed to being a principal in SA and ACT schools.

Mr Cain continued his studies gaining a law degree and transitioning to practising as a lawyer in the ACT Public Service. Pride in family, including seven children and six grandchildren, provided another insight into his values. He acknowledged wife Claire, “with whom I have journeyed over many years, who has been and remains my primary support and most important counsel”.

He turned to the Liberal Party because he was “becoming very worried for our society” and “a distressing decline in how issues were discussed in the public arena, including the rise of accusatory and insulting language that was intended, or so it seemed to me, to prevent exploration of differing ideas and silence those with a contrary view, rather than engaging openly and respectfully”.

The same self-reliance shines through in someone “deeply committed to core Liberal Party values”.

“The most effective government is the one that is barely noticed, where citizens are free to enhance their own lives and those of their family and the community,” he said.

“The quiet Australians are a very capable bunch.”

And, similarly to Leanne Castley: “Work is a wonderful benefit and the best form of supporting oneself and one’s family”.

Understanding the background and aspirations of a Member of Parliament provides an insight into what it is that might influence them. An inaugural speech really does provide a special kind of insight. However, it is a minority who have the drive to lift themselves from social disadvantage without significant support.

I look forward to presenting some further insights as other new MLAs present their credentials to the ACT Legislative Assembly.

Michael Moore is a former member of the ACT Legislative Assembly and an independent minister for health. He has been a political columnist with “CityNews” since 2006.