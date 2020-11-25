When only a (gourmet) toastie will do

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“The pesto packed a punch, the tomato was juicy and ripe and the rocket lovely and peppery. The melted bocconcini just oozed out of the two slices of bread,” writes dining reviewer WENDY JOHNSON.

SOMETIMES all I want is an amazing coffee and a yummy toastie. Not just any toastie. Not a skinny, boring toastie with a slice of processed cheese and a slice of processed ham. A gourmet toastie.

And that’s what I got on a recent trip to Redbrick in busy Fyshwick.

There are thousands of ways to make a toastie. They can be as humble as you like or as posh as you like. They can be healthy or laden with calories. The beauty of the toastie is it’s easy and you can have them any time of day or night, and for any reason. With cafés they often arrive pretty quickly and piping hot, which is what I was after on my busy errand day when I got a bad case of the hunger pangs.

I’m big on flavour with food, so it’s no wonder the basil pesto, tomato, bocconcini and rocket toastie caught my eye.

It looked delish when served. Nice and thick. Wonderfully golden. Made with fresh ingredients. The pesto packed a punch, the tomato was juicy and ripe and the rocket lovely and peppery. The melted bocconcini just oozed out of the two slices of bread. It was great value for $12.

It was the ultimate comfort food. That, with my quality (and pretty) cappuccino made for a lovely pit stop on a busy day.

The second toastie on the menu is ham (but quality ham), cheese (but quality cheese), tomato and relish ($10).

Beyond toasties, Redbrick has a small number of other dishes to try. One is the granola with seasonal fruit, coconut yogurt and almond milk ($12). Another is avo, feta, rocket and lemon on toasted ancient grain loaf ($12).

An added bonus was I sat outside at one of the two tables Redbrick had out that day, and in the sun. Redbrick has added lovely, lush greenery outside to liven matters up.

To be truthful, I would have been just as happy inside. Redbrick’s décor is warm and inviting. In the centre of the long, wooden communal table was a gorgeous arrangement of dried flowers. Not too far away was a comfy sofa, some comfy stools and a big window letting the light flood through.

Redbrick has been open in Fyshwick for over a year. They began roasting coffee in their shop in Curtin in 2013 and now have a roasting and education facility in Fyshwick, as well as cafés in the inner north (Clay in Turner) and in Ovolo Nishi (Makeshift by Redbrick). To say the team is passionate about coffee is an understatement.

At Redbrick you order at the counter and food is delivered. Dine in or take away, perhaps sitting on the lawn among the trees in the park across the road.