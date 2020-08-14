Zilinsky’s unique style wins her a top portraiture award

Share Canberra's trusted news:

NEWS is out that Sydney artist Caroline Zilinsky has won the $30,000 Portia Geach Memorial Award for her portrait of contemporary dancer Anthea Pilko, “Anthea may or may not”.

The judging panel said Zilinsky’s work “captured our attention with its unique style and meticulous attention to detail”.

As well, Canberra region artist Kerry McInnis’ self-portrait, “Iso Yoga selfie (self-portrait)”, was among the 60 works shortlisted from 397 entries and will hang in the exhibition opening at Sydney’s SH Ervin Gallery on Observatory Hill.

All finalists are eligible for the $1000 People’s Choice Award given in memory of Harry and Winifred Macorison by Dr Heather Macorison and Hilary Macorison.

The award is Australia’s most important art prize for portraiture by women artists, and was established by the will of the late Florence Kate Geach in memory of her sister, Portia Geach.

The non-acquisitive award goes to the entry, which is of the highest artistic merit, for “the best portrait painted from life of some man or woman distinguished in art, letters, or the sciences by after any female resident who was born in Australia or was British born or has become a naturalised Australian and whose place of domicile is Australia.”

The exhibition opens in Sydney today at the SH Ervin Gallery, Watson Road, Observatory Hill, Sydney and runs 11am-5pm, Tuesday to Sunday, until September 20. Finalists’ works may be viewed here.