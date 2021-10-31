News location:

20 firefighters battle blaze in Higgins

FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a fire at a house fire on Pennefather Street, Higgins, this afternoon (October 31).

More than 20 firefighters have worked to contain the fire, which was believed to have started inside the bedroom of the home.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious. No injuries have been reported.

 

