Calls, assistance doubles over wet Canberra afternoon

CALLS for assistance to the ACT State Emergency Service over soaking downpours across Canberra has increased to at least 167 calls since midnight.

Nearly half of the requests that were for leaking roofs, fallen trees and flooded roads have been completed following continuous rainfalls throughout Tuesday (March 23),

Those numbers have doubled in the last four hours alone since midday after the emergency service had earlier received 80 calls, which 45 of them were later resolved.

Eight fresh ACTSES crews – along with the ACT Fire & Rescue, Transport Canberra and, City Services and Evo Energy – are responding to more call outs following shift changeovers on Tuesday at 4.00pm.

More than 30mm of rain has fallen at the Canberra Airport observation station on what was only the sixth-coolest day for maximum temperatures in March.

After seven days of no rain to start the month, the capital recorded 55mm for the next 15 days before the persistent showers on Tuesday released more than half in under a day.

The severe weather warning from the Bureau of Meteorology for the ACT and surrounding areas included “damaging winds” and “abnormally high tides”.

Paddys River Road has been closed on the southern end at Discovery Drive and 6.2kms south the Cotter Reserve in the north.

Earlier in the day, a temporary bridge but a major crossing to the Namadgi National Park had been washed away.

Water levels continue to rise on the banks of the Gudgenby River as a result of the bridge collapse.

Seven other areas in the ACT were also closed due to the flood waters.

Persons can stay up-to-date on road closures through the City Services website.

For assistance in a storm or flood, call the ACTSES on 132 500, or in a life-threatening emergency call 000.