A burger bite in bright, beachy Betty’s

“Betty’s promises food will be delivered quick sharp, between five and 10 minutes, which ours was,” writes dining reviewer WENDY JOHNSON.

ESTABLISHED in Noosa some time ago, Betty’s Burgers and Concrete Co. is a franchise operation that now also holds a place in Civic on Bunda Street.

The décor is bright, fresh, beachy and fun – very much a Noosa vibe. It’s quick to order (buzzer system) and Betty’s promises food will be delivered quick sharp, between five and 10 minutes, which ours was. Because turnover is so efficient, customers are pretty well guaranteed to grab a seat.

A massive poster out front advertises the limited-time “lobster luxe burger with chive mayo” ($19). I was tempted. Very tempted. However, the food fairy made me order the “Noosa Classic Surf” ($17).

I’m not into greasy, massive burgers and this version made me happy. The Angus beef patty wasn’t too thick or too thin or overly greasy. The prawns perched on top of the patty were lightly battered and tasty. The Betty’s special sauce (recipe not to be divulged) was a great match and the burger came loaded, but not overly loaded, with crispy lettuce, ripe tomato, thin slices of onion and sharp melted cheese.

My friend was as happy with her “Betty’s Deluxe” ($15.50), which featured the same ingredients as mine but bacon instead of prawns. We were impressed that the bacon was super crispy.

The burger line-up includes a classic vegan ($14) and mushroom ($14.50).

At Betty’s, fries and additional sauces are all extras. Thin fries are $5 and thick cut $7 (generous serves). Our fries arrived cold, so we took them back to the kitchen. Big apologies all round and piping hot, crispy ones were delivered pronto. Betty’s also has beer-battered onion rings for $6.

We ordered a side of Sriracha mayo to dip our fries in and it was full-on flavour ($2). Other sauces include tomato ($1), Betty’s special sauce and spicy vegan plus garlic mayo ($2).

Nippers are taken care of with burgers ($8), chicken strips ($7.50) and ice cream ($5).

The “concrete” part of the name relates to Betty’s house-made, frozen-custard ice cream desserts. Concretes are vanilla or chocolate frozen-custard ice cream made on site daily and blended at high speed with different flavours and ingredients. Lemon raspberry cheesecake, cookie butter and chocolate hazelnut donut concretes are all $6.

Betty’s has a small selection of beers ($8 to $9), a cider ($9) and one of each sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, rose and shiraz ($9).

We sat outdoors on a freezing November day, but the powerful heaters kept us toasty and warm.

Ordering ahead is possible through Betty’s Burgers’ app or website and there’s a 15 per cent surcharge on public holidays.