ABS identified as covid affected

THE Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has again been added to the ACT casual contact covid exposure list.

The new causal contact site includes:

Australian Bureau of Statistics Building Level 3, 40 Cameron Avenue, Belconnen, 7am 3.30pm, October 25.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

The full list of exposure sites can be viewed here.