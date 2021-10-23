ACT double-vax rate keeps rising

ACT Health reports today (October 23) that there are 85.9 per cent of residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, there are 24 new covid cases recorded in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday and 19 people are in hospital with the vitus, of whom 12 are in intensive care with four requiring ventilation.

The ACT has 400 active cases of covid.