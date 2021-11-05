Geocon dumped from troubled Kingston Arts Precinct

KINGSTON’S troubled Arts Precinct will not be completed until at least 2025, several years behind schedule, after the ACT government broke its contract with project developer Geocon.

CityNews understands that the Suburban Land Agency will now take over the multi-million dollar project.

The Kingston Arts Precinct has been plagued by delays for many years, with the concept first kicking off in 2003 as part of an ACT arts facility’s strategy.

Geocon and the ACT government entered into an agreement for the project in 2019 and construction was due to start in 2019.

The project, which will include purpose-built arts facilities alongside residential developments, is now expected to be finished by 2025.

Liberal arts spokesperson Nicole Lawder said Canberra’s artists have once again being “left in the in the dark” over the precinct’s long-term future.

“The Kingston Arts Precinct has suffered years of delays already, and again the Labor-Greens government has brought us back to square one,” Ms Lawder said.

“Consultation with community groups continues to worsen with residents feeling as though they’ve being left in the dark and sidelined by this government.

“After years of delays the community is losing faith that this Labor-Greens Government can deliver any projects on time.”