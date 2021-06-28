ACT Health: Reconsider travelling outside of Canberra

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT Health is strongly encouraging Canberrans to reconsider travelling to other parts of Australia.

“If you do choose to travel, you must abide by all public health directions in place in the state or territory you are travelling to, as well as the ACT. This may include changing your travel plans and adhering to public health instructions upon your return,” an ACT Health spokesman says.

“ACT Health will be updating the ACT COVID-19 website with exposure locations every day at 10am and 6pm. If you have recently travelled outside of the ACT you must check the ACT COVID-19 website twice a day and follow the health advice if you have been in any of the exposure locations.

“If you are returning to the ACT please be extra vigilant when monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested immediately if you experience even the mildest of symptoms.”

With the situation in NSW continuing to be of “significant concern”, ACT Health says travel advice remains the same for greater Sydney, which is not to travel there at this time.

In response to the NSW outbreak, mandatory mask wearing came into effect at midnight last night and ACT Health says it’s pleased to see so many Canberrans already masked up when out and about.

There is a 48-hour transition period for businesses and the community to adapt to these new requirements.

There are currently no active cases in the ACT.