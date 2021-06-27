ACT ordered to wear a face masks from tomorrow

Share Canberra's trusted news:

DESPITE no COVID-19 cases in the ACT, Chief Minister Andrew Barr has announced that, for the first time, new mandatory face mask requirements will come into force from midnight (June 28).

“While the ACT is yet to record a case of COVID-19 as a result of the Sydney outbreak, there are thousands of people here who have indicated that they have recently been in Greater Sydney,” he says.

This new requirement means, when people are indoors with people they don’t usually live or work with, or on public transport, they must wear a face mask.

“There are a number of indoor settings that a face mask will be required. However, if you have any doubt about whether a mask is required or not, put one on,” says Mr Barr.

The instruction is that residents must wear a fitted face covering at all times when:

On a public transport service or at a public transport waiting area, including Taxi services Rideshare services Bus and light rail services Community transport services Stations or platforms for rail/bus/lightrail Bus stops and taxi ranks (including any area where people queue or gather)

In indoor retail premises or business premises that provide goods or services to members of the public who attend the premises (other than a hospitality venue, health service or kiosk), including the following: Supermarkets Shopping centres (including food courts) Bank branches Post offices Hairdressing salons Nail salons Beauty salons (removal of the face covering is permitted if necessary for the proper provision of the goods and services) Tanning salons Waxing salons Spas Tattoo parlours Massage parlours Betting agencies Community centres, youth centres or facilities Auction houses Real estate auctions / display homes / open homes Galleries / museums / national institutions

In any indoor part of premises licensed under the Liquor Act that is used primarily for the purposes of gaming, including a gaming lounge

In indoor entertainment facilities including Cinemas or movie theatres Events and event performances

In indoor premises being used for public worship or religious services, including places of worship

Visiting or working within residential aged-care facilities. (Note: residents of an aged-care facility are exempt.)

Working at a hospitality venue in the ACT in a role which requires you to deal directly with members of the public. This includes casinos food and drink premises micro-breweries and small distilleries pubs registered clubs small bars



For hospitality venues, mask requirements will align with those currently in effect in regional NSW, meaning employees who have contact with patrons, must wear a mask at all times. Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear a mask while in the venue but can remove the face covering while eating and drinking.

Requirements do not apply to individuals who are working on a premises outlined above if the person does not interact directly with members of the public. This does not include persons working at residential aged-care facilities.

“Mask wearing remains just one of many measures that all Canberrans can use to reduce their risk of spreading or contracting the virus. Keeping your distance from people and good hand hygiene should be a part of our lives now,” says Mr Barr.

“We are also asking Canberrans to keep checking into venues. It’s a really simple way to help with any contact tracing that may be required.”

Although the use of face masks will become mandatory from midnight tonight, Mr Barr says there will be a 48-hour transition period for businesses and the community to adapt to these new requirements.

Further details on the face covering requirements is available from the ACT COVID-19 website.