Acton man faces another sexual assault charge

WEEKS after a 20-year-old Acton man was charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, a third charge of the same crime has been laid against him.

Last month, the man appeared before the ACT Magistrates Court charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent for an alleged separate incident in April 2021.

Another person later contacted ACT police’s Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Team to report an alleged sexual assault by the same man.

Detectives investigated and have laid two additional charges – one count of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of act of indecency without consent.

The man is scheduled to face charges at the ACT Magistrates Court. The maximum penalty for sexual intercourse without consent is 12 years imprisonment.

If you have been the victim of sexual violence, please contact ACT policing as soon as possible on 131444 or 000. If your report relates to this matter, please quote reference 6904274.