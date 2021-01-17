Alex left for a ride and never returned

ALEX Coppinger left for a ride on a black Yamaha motorbike early yesterday (January 17) and never returned.

He left for a ride to the west of Canberra on a motorbike with a brown leather seat, wearing a white full-face helmet with black leather motorbike clothing, say police.

They expect him to have taken either Cotter Road from the intersection with Eucumbene Drive, Duffy to Cotter Reserve; Brindabella Road from Cotter Reserve to Uriarra Village: Paddy’s River Road from the intersection with Cotter Road until Point Hut Road; or Point Hut Road to Jim Pike Avenue.

Anyone who may have seen Alex or has any information that could assist in locating Alex is urged to contact police on 131 444 quoting the reference number P1895979.

