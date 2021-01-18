Missing man found dead at Paddys River

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Missing man found dead at Paddys River.

A MAN who was reported missing this morning (January 18) has been found dead at Paddys River. 

Alex Coppinger, 21, left for a ride on a black Yamaha motorbike early yesterday and never returned.

After an extensive overnight and early morning police search of the Tidbinbilla area, his body was found adjacent to Paddys River Road.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

He is the first person to die on a Canberra road this year.

Anyone with dash-cam footage or information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6716436. 

Alex left for a ride and never returned

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
Next articleMovie review / ‘Ammonite’ (M)
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply