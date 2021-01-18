Missing man found dead at Paddys River.

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN who was reported missing this morning (January 18) has been found dead at Paddys River.

Alex Coppinger, 21, left for a ride on a black Yamaha motorbike early yesterday and never returned.

After an extensive overnight and early morning police search of the Tidbinbilla area, his body was found adjacent to Paddys River Road.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

He is the first person to die on a Canberra road this year.

Anyone with dash-cam footage or information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6716436.