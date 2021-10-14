All quiet on Queanbeyan covid front

ONE new covid case has been reported reported in the Queanbeyan-Palerang region in the 24 hours to 8pm last night (October 14).
The Southern NSW Local Health District reports that the new case and is linked to a known case and is being investigated.
There are 137 active covid cases in Queanbeyan and surrounding suburbs.
