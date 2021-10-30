Another drunk driver arrested twice in the one night

LIKE Groundhog Day, in the same week police have arrested another man twice in the one night for drink driving offences.

On Sunday morning (October 24), a Gilmore man was caught drink driving twice.

And early this morning (October 30) a 34-year-old Weston man was charged with two counts of high-range drink driving and other driving offences.

At around 3.20am today a police patrol in Civic stopped an unregistered Nissan 350Z driven by the man. The driver recorded a positive result for alcohol in a breath-screening test, and was taken to the City Police Station where he registered 0.202, more than four times the legal limit of 0.05.

He was suspended from driving for 90 days and released from custody.

By 5.10am police stopped the same Nissan 350Z in Deakin and identified the driver as the same man. A subsequent breath analysis had him at 0.159.

The man faces the ACT Magistrates Court on November 12 charged with two counts of driving a motor vehicle with alcohol in blood, two counts of using an unregistered vehicle and one count of driving while suspended.