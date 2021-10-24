Caught drink driving. Twice. In the one night

A 25-year-old unlicensed Gilmore man has been charged after he was caught drink driving twice in the same morning.

At about 3.10am this morning (October 24) police stopped the man driving a Holden Commodore. He recorded a positive breath test and was taken to Woden police station where he recorded a reading of 0.189.

Police served him with an immediate suspension notice, suspending his right to drive for 90 days and released him from custody as the passenger of a ride-share vehicle.

Then around 4.50am the Holden Commodore was spotted travelling at high speed. By 5.20am, police had located the car in Gilmore, where the driver fled on foot. His vehicle was seized.

At 6.10 this morning, police located the man at his home address in Gilmore.

He subsequently blew 0.159 in a breath test and was taken to the ACT Watch House where he is facing charges of unlicensed driving, driving while suspended, special driver PCA (Level 4) x 2, failing to stop and furious driving.