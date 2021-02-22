Antique vehicles roll into Queanbeyan for a good cause

Share Canberra's trusted news:

MORE than 600 antique cars, motor bikes, special interest and modified vehicles will be rolling into the Queanbeyan Showground on Sunday (February 28) for the annual “Shannons Wheels” vehicle display.

Hosted by the Council of ACT Motor Clubs (CACTMC), which consists of 75 motoring enthusiast groups throughout the region, the event will see makes and models from all over the world, proudly on display from 10am to 1.30pm.

“Whether it’s vintage, veteran, classic, or even a fire engine, there’s cars there for everyone to admire,” says CACTMC committee member Graham Gittins.

“There’ll be vehicles on show from the turn of the 19th century all the way up to yesterday’s models.”

This year, a gold coin entry for the event will be donated to the Technology for Ageing and Disability (TADACT), which provides assistive equipment that helps children and adults with disabilities.

Graham says that fundraising has always been a proud tradition of the event.

“In the near 40 years of its running Shannons Wheels has raised over $400,000 for charities,” he said.

“We’re proud to be supporting a fantastic cause like TADACT this year, who do amazing things for those in need.”

Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) mayor Tim Overall and wife Nichole will also be in attendance to select the “car I would like to take home” and “ladies choice” vehicles.

“This will be the fourth year running that Shannons Wheels will be held in Queanbeyan, having moved across the border from the ACT in 2018,” said Graham.

“The response and turn out from Queanbeyan over the years has been fantastic.

“This year we’ll have a few covid precautions in place such as the Service NSW app to check in, but we’re excited to say the show ground has the green-light to host up to 3000 people.”