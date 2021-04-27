Artsday / Local, all-transgender musical hits the stage

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“LOST in Transit” is billed as Canberra’s very first all transgender original musical. Written by and starring a local gender-diverse cast who traverse the wacky experiences of being trans and gender diverse, it was created by Tuggeranong Arts Centre in collaboration with performance artist and community builder Kat Reed (recently named 2021 Young Canberra Citizen of the Year) and artist and vocal coach Dianna Nixon from Wild Voices Music Theatre. At Tuggeranong Arts Centre, April 29-May 1. Bookings here.

JOE Woodward’s Shadow House PITS is presenting a reading of a partly surreal tragedy, “And Beyond the Violence”, a hybrid theatre/cinema work which may one day transform into a radio work. Woodward invites people to come along and witness some of Canberra’s performers and theatre identities and international performers zooming in. At Smith’s Alternative, 7pm, Wednesday, April 28. Bookings here.

SCOTTISH comedian Daniel Sloss is here with his 11th solo show, “Hubris”. At only 30 years old, but performing since he was 16, Sloss is firmly established as one of the world’s most successful touring stand-ups of his generation, delving hilariously into the controversial subjects of gender and sexuality. At Canberra Theatre, April 27 and 28. Bookings here.

On April 29, International Dance Day, Liz Lea will premiere a new one-hour dance work which has been in the pipeline for seven years, taking inspiration from the designs of Walter and Marion Griffin and the notion of “Bindu – the point of creation in Hindu mythology”. “The Point” explores connections between place and people through the prism of light. At Belconnen Arts Centre Theatre, 7.30pm, April 29 and April 30, and 2pm and 7.30pm, May 1. Book here.

AUSDANCE ACT Dance Week celebrations will kick off on Thursday, April 29, concluding on Sunday, May 9. Dance Week raises the profile of dance and focuses on the values, importance and the many cultural contributions of dance to the Australian community. View the week’s calendar here.

MUSICA Viva has pianist Konstantin Shamray, violinist Harry Ward, and the Australian National Academy of Music orchestra, directed by Sophie Rowell, performing “Kerem’s Lamento” (Australian premiere performances), Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings, Op. 48, Mahler’s Piano Quartet (arranged Harry Ward, commissioned by Musica Viva); and Schnittke’s Concerto for Piano and String Orchestra. At Llewellyn Hall, 7pm, Thursday, April 29. Bookings via musicaviva.com.au

FRIENDS of the ANU Classics Museum are holding a happy hour in the museum from 6pm–7.30pm on Friday, April 30, when Dr Christina Clarke will give a short talk on the latest purchase, the Minoan bronze axe heads, which were acquired in 2019.



WESLEY Music Centre Lunchtime Concert series will celebrate the Canberra Austrian Choir’s 40-year contribution to cultural life as they draw from their unique Austrian heritage to sing a variety of beautiful music and songs. At Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 12.40 to 1.20pm, Wednesday, April 28. Bookings here or 6232 7248.

KAMBRI at ANU, in partnership with the Canberra International Music Festival, presents an outdoor amphitheatre concert of four 30-minute sets from performers, including Baran Yildiz, the Jazz/Contemporary choir, instrumental jazz groups and singer-songwriters. At Kambri’s amphitheatre on Sullivan’s Creek ,12-3pm, Thursday, April 29. Free.

BEN Lee’s songs have always attempted to take his romantic yearnings, and compress them into catchy and melodic pop songs like “We’re All in this Together”, quoted from everyone from politicians, to newspapers, to school children. He’ll be at The Street Theatre, 7.30pm, Friday, April 30. Bookings via thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

THE Beijing branch of Mexico’s National University and the Teaching Centre for Foreign Students are offering a free online course on the history of Mexican art, to be delivered by Mariana Favila Vázquez and Aban Flores Morán, both archaeologists and art specialists. From 11.30am-12.45pm, April 27-29, daily, accessible via youtube and facebook