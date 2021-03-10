Artsday / Luke’s art confronts power and extremism

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“DON’T Shoot the Messenger” is a confronting exhibition from former Canberra street artist Luke Cornish (ELK) which features 54 hand cut stencil works. By holding a mirror up to society through his art (that’s from “Hamlet”), Cornish hopes to inspire people to think critically about power, spin and extremism. The exhibition will open at the aMBUSH Gallery, Kambri, ANU, from 6-8pm, Friday, March 12. It will then runs 10am-6pm weekdays and 12pm-5pm on weekends until April 11. Registration essential here.

“THIS is us: A musical reflection of Australia” will be performed by by classical guitarists Slava and Leonard Grigoryan to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the opening of the National Museum of Australia. The Grigoryans have been inspired by 18 historical objects for which they have composed personal responses. Encore presentation, Friday, March 12. Bookings here.

OBOIST Diana Doherty joins the Streeton Trio, which included violinist Emma Jardine, cellist Umberto Clerici and pianist Benjamin Kopp, in a work for oboe quartet by Martinů, followed by the world premiere of “Oboe Quartet” by Western Australia’s Lachlan Skipworth – a musical portrait of Anne and Alan Blanckensee, in whose memory it was commissioned. At Llewellyn Hall, 7pm, Friday, March 12. Bookings here.

QUEANBEYAN Players kick off for the year with all-time favourite, “The Sound of Music”, performed by top local cast who will perform family-friendly hits. At The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, March 12–21. Bookings at theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

PHOTOGRAPHIC artist Nora Róisín has partnered with the Lerida Estate Winery to debut works from her “Ngunawal” collection featuring eucalyptus tree bark, close-up and abstract, from the Lake George Ngungara area. Each work is named in the “Ngunawal” language and in English. At Lerida Estate Winery, 87 Vineyards Lane via Federal Highway, Lake George, 10am-5pm, daily, throughout March. Free entry.

THE Hive has a night of Spanish guitar blending Latin, Jazz and Flamenco with Melbourne’s Solquemia Trio – Alejandro Florez, Aya Kitaoji and Luke Koszański on guitar. They’ll be at The Queanbeyan Hive, 274 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, 6pm, Friday, March 12. Bookings here.

ORIGINAL drawings and paintings by the artists of “The Picturesque Atlas of Australasia” will be on show at the National Library of Australia’s next big exhibition, “A Nation Imagined: The Artists of the Picturesque Atlas”, a staged partnership with the Art Gallery of NSW. At the NLA, 9am-5pm, daily, March 12-July 11. Entry is free.

SINGER-songwriter Mark Wilkinson releases the latest instalment to his acoustic series, “Hand Picked Vol.3”, as he continues the tradition of showcasing his songs laid bare. The Street theatre, 7.30pm, Friday, March 12. Bookings here or 6247 1223.

JUSTINE Carla Brown from Mulleun Dreaming will be hosting the next two open classes at Canberra Dance Theatre. This is an opportunity for those wanting to learn traditional Ngunnawal dance. It’s a drop-in class for adult dancers from any genre, no bookings required, pay at the door. At the corner of Barry Drive and Kingsley Street, Civic, 7.30-8.45pm, on March 11 and 18.