Artsday / Portraits of resilience for Reconciliation Week

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TO celebrate Reconciliation Week, the National Portrait Gallery’s tours will focus on some remarkable, resilient and inspirational Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in the collection. Daily from Wednesday, May 26, until Thursday, June 3. Free, but bookings essential.

“ENCHANTÉ: The Songs Of Tina Arena” celebrates this Australian singer’s body of work. Indigenous composer, violinist and dancer Eric Avery will be her guest on the tour. Llewellyn Hall, Friday, May 28 to Sunday, May 30, book here.

THE German Film Festival is back at Palace Electric, opening with “Next Door”, a Hitchcockian comedy-drama directed by Daniel Brühl and written by Daniel Kehlmann, about a famous German-Spanish actor named Daniel (played by Brühl) who stops for a drink in the wrong bar on his way to an audition. Palace Electric, NewActon, May 26 to June 13, book here.

POETRY at Manning Clark House will feature poets Jerzy Beaumont, Anita Patel and Kimberly Williams. 11 Tasmania Circuit, Forrest, Thursday, May 27, bookings essential.

ANU PROFESSOR McComas Taylor will be talking about the monumental work, “The Mahābhārata”, India’s national epic and the world’s longest poem, in a free lecture. Social Sciences Research Building Theatre, Ellery Crescent (opposite the Baldessin car park), 6.30pm, Thursday, May 27.

DOMENIC Mico’s exhibition of large-scale, colourful oil paintings, “In the Shadow of Light”, is at Kyeema Gallery, Capital Wines, Hall, May 27 to June 28. The opening is at 5.30pm, Saturday, May 29.

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra’s Kingsland resident artist, violinist Lucy Macourt, along with pianist Anthony Smith, will be performing Piazzolla’s Tango Etude No.3 for solo violin, Franck’s Sonata for violin and piano, Kreisler’s Praeludium and Allegro, and an arrangement of Gershwin’s “Summertime”. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40 to 1.20pm, Wednesday, May 26. Bookings essential here or 6232 7248.

NANCY Sever Gallery is presenting “Amplify“, an exhibition of recent work by abstract artist Cameron Haas. This is his third solo exhibition at the Nancy Sever Gallery and in it he uses mid-ground forms and colours that act as a type of halo around the foreground formations. 131 City Walk, Civic, May 26 to June 20, Wednesday to Sunday.

PETER Rodgers’ comic book, “Beethoven’s Tenth and the Journey Which Saved the World” will be launched by journalist Jack Waterford at the Book Cow, 47 Jardine Street, Kingston, 5.30pm, Thursday, May 27. Free but book here.

THE ANU Orchestra, with musicians from the Canberra Symphony Orchestra and conducted by Max McBride, will perform Mozart’s overture to “The Marriage of Figaro” and Concertone in C major, along with Lyric Suite, Op.54 by Edvard Grieg and “Finlandia” Op.26 by Sibelius. Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, Thursday, May 27. Free but register here.