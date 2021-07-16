Artsday / Tenors in town with all the favourites

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Here’s arts editor HELEN MUSA‘s latest arts news – today’s “Artsday” column.

THE Ten Tenors are coming to town as part of their 25th anniversary tour. The song list will feature all the favourites, including “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Hallelujah” and “Nessun Dorma”. 2pm and 7pm, Sunday, July 18, book here or call 6275 2700.

“UNVEILED” is a collaboration between Suzy Piani and Bonnie Neate of Dance Central, inspired by “Giselle”. It’s a one-hour contemporary work at Erindale Theatre at 7pm on July 16 and 17. Book here.

GOOD news that Canberra director Sophie Benassi has been undertaking a professional placement for a month on “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” in Melbourne, working with resident director Naomi Edwards. Last year Sophie completed an MFA at NIDA and earlier this year she directed Louis Nowra’s

“Cosi” at the Canberra REP.

THE new exhibition “3%” is by Mandy Ord, Jodie Ohm Zutt and Dennis Mortimer, who all attended the Canberra School of Art during the early 1990s. Exhibition celebration at Rusten House Art Centre, Queanbeyan, 2pm Saturday, July 17, then the show continues until July 24.

SUPER Rats, Canberra’s Romanian folk band and Gang Gang Cafe are celebrating the season with the “Winter Revels” dinner and concert, featuring the “antique goodness” of the 145-stringed cimbalom, plaintive violin, exotic accordion and sturdy double bass. Gang Gang Cafe, Downer Shops, 7pm, Saturday, July 17,

book here.

ART Song Canberra’s Season of Song presents “Love And Other Traps”, featuring Victorian soprano Piera Dennerstein and Lucus Allerton on piano exploring the throes of love and life in four languages, over four centuries. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm and 4.15pm, Sunday, July 18, book here.

ENAMELLING artists Helen Aitken-Kuhnen and Mio Kuhnen will be discussing the techniques and processes of enamelling. Helen and Mio currently have work on display at the Drill Hall Gallery in a group exhibition “A Shared Enchantment: Japanese, Australian and New Zealand Contemporary Enamelling”. ANU Drill Hall Gallery, 11am, Saturday, July 17, bookings essential.