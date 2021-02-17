Artsday / Theatre returns with stories from the desert

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER a year’s hiatus, Canberra Theatre Centre will welcome Bangarra Dance Theatre back in winter with its show, “SandSong: Stories from the Great Sandy Desert”. Created in consultation with Wangkatjungka/Walmajarri elders, it draws on the stories, knowledge and memories of the past and honours the legacy of the late actor, Ningali Josie Lawford-Wolf, whose family has long generational ties to this part of the Kimberley and are current owners of the pastoral lease for Bohemia Downs cattle station. July 15-17, bookings here or 6275 2700.

HILARY Bell’s disturbing play, “Wolf Lullaby” is the first local production for 2021 at The Q. Presented by Jordan Best’s company Echo Theatre, the play sees a two-year-old boy murdered and suspicion falling on nine-year-old Lizzie, creating a dilemma for her young mum, Angela. At Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, until February 27 bookings at theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

THE annual Emerging Artist Support Scheme selects works from ANU School of Art and Design graduates from the previous graduating year for exhibitions all over Canberra. Canberra Potters will present its show, “afire: EASS 2021”, postponed from 2020, featuring the work of 2019 graduates Henrietta Farrelly-Barnett, Yangyang Yin and Cathy Zhang. The head of the ANU Ceramics Workshop, Roderick Bamford, will open the show. At Watson Arts centre, 1 Aspinall Street, Watson, 6pm, Thursday, February 18. Free, but bookings essential here.

THE Queanbeyan Hive and Create Collaborate Collective will be hosting a series of Friday backyard sessions with live music performances in their backyard, right in the heart of town. First up will be Pachamama, a new Latin American music ensemble formed when Canberra’s Cicilia Kemezys and Jorge Bontes expanded their duo to include Marisol Pacheco and Tony Hunter. Food and drinks available for purchase. At 274 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, 6pm, Friday, February 19. Bookings recommended here.

The Fellowship of Australian Writers for Canberra and the region meets at 2pm on the second Sunday of the month at the NLA, and is compiling an anthology of short stories and poetry entitled “School Days”. They’re inviting submissions from past and present ACT FAW members. It is limited to 2500 words for prose and 50 lines for poetry. Free entry. Inquiries to jenniferj.warren@bigpond.com or 0408 434954.

“ALIGHT After Dark” is an inaugural event featuring 14 people from the subcultures of 1980s Canberra who went to Narrabundah College and are now either professionals in the visual arts or private creators. There’ll be landscape painting, crafted textiles, a post-apocalyptic vehicle and photographic and sculptural responses to last year’s fire season. At Digital Content Studios, 11 Bedford Street, Queanbeyan west, noon to 4pm, Saturday, February 20 and 10am to 1pm, Sunday, February 21.

THE Friends of the ANU Classics Museum have a lecture by Dr Deborah Hope of Macquarie University on the topic “Pearl profusion: the economic consequences of large-scale pearl production and trade”. In the new social sciences research building theatre in Ellery Crescent, directly opposite the Baldessin car park, where free parking is available, 6.30pm on Thursday, February 18. The lecture will immediately follow a short annual general meeting.

ANNIE Parnell is an emerging visual artist based in Canberra, graduating from her bachelor of visual arts (ceramics) in 2020. Annie is now a studio holder at Strathnairn Arts, where she will exhibit “Clay Is Like Stone, Glaze Is Like A Rock” in which, using ceramic and other materials, her work explores the potential of a feminist visual language through interactions between glaze and clay. Strathnairn Arts, 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, until March 7.

ANU’s Kambri is hosting a free series of conversations with leading academics and authors, as part of “HERE I AM: Art By Great Women”. Art philanthropist Ashley Dawson Damer will be in conversation with Maryanne Voyazis from the NGA Foundation, on how to support initiatives that celebrate the creativity of Australian women artists. At aMBUSH Gallery, Kambri, University Avenue, Acton, 5pm, Thursday, February 18. Bookings here.